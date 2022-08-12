OAX (OAX) Market Cap Hits $4.84 Million

OAX (OAX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. OAX has a total market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $120,208.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0628 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,861.57 or 1.00070134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00039242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00127441 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00067578 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation.

OAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

