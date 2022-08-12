Obyte (GBYTE) Achieves Market Cap of $13.76 Million

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for about $16.82 or 0.00069667 BTC on major exchanges. Obyte has a market capitalization of $13.76 million and approximately $3,152.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001489 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000135 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- HYCON (HYC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
GBYTE is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 817,922 coins. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball.
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.
