Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 73,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 23,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 347,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,745,000 after buying an additional 29,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $232,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.17. 259,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,165,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.52.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 538,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 538,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

