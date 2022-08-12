Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at 1.69, but opened at 1.79. Offerpad Solutions shares last traded at 2.06, with a volume of 145,604 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Roberto Marco Sella purchased 140,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 1.68 per share, for a total transaction of 235,803.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,378,106 shares in the company, valued at 2,315,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $4.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Offerpad Solutions to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 7.72.

Offerpad Solutions Trading Up 23.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

The stock has a market capitalization of $512.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 3.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LL Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 923,143 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189,066 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 484.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 207,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

See Also

