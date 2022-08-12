OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 1,438 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.67.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.