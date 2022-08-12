OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 2,134 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,428.1% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,566,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 274,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,560,000 after purchasing an additional 26,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 162,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,033,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $157.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.40. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

