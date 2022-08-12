OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,329 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $53.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

