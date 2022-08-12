OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 115 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,377 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,860,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,039,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMO. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.77.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.9 %

BMO stock opened at $102.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $90.44 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.081 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.