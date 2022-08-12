OLD National Bancorp IN Has $617,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,611,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,582 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,607,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,683 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,014,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,911,000 after acquiring an additional 718,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $115.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average of $117.52. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.50, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

