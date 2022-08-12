OLD National Bancorp IN Has $624,000 Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Qorvo
In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,943.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Qorvo Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.35. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $90.16 and a one year high of $192.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12.
Qorvo Profile
Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qorvo (QRVO)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.