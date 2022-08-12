OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,252 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 976.9% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.8 %

BHP Group stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About BHP Group

A number of research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($30.33) to GBX 2,440 ($29.48) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,770.35.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

