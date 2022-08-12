OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 221 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 66.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $102.76 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

