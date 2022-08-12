OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,329 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,420,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $228,638,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $181,177,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $116,959,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $82,722,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average of $53.74. The stock has a market cap of $206.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Several research firms have commented on SHEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC lowered their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

