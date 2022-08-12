OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,992 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 27.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MUFG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th.

Shares of MUFG opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

