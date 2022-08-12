OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in General Mills were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,451,000 after purchasing an additional 300,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,264 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,580,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.86. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $78.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

