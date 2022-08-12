OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 202 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 347.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $128.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.31 and a 200 day moving average of $131.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Engineering Group Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on J. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.