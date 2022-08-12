OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 224 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Clorox were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clorox Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.92.

NYSE:CLX opened at $144.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.76 and its 200-day moving average is $144.07. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.