OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 4,042 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Invesco were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 43.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 149,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 45,123 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 9.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Invesco Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on IVZ. Citigroup dropped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

Invesco stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

