Omni Hits Market Cap of $1.08 Million (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 12th. Omni has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $2,561.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00008058 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Omni has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00019880 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00257058 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000709 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000996 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,364 coins and its circulating supply is 563,048 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

