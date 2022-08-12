Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$366.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.16 million. Omnicell also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$4.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.40.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Price Performance

NASDAQ OMCL traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $103.62 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 424.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 28.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 32.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 38.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.