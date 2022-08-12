Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.93-$1.00 EPS.

Omnicell Stock Performance

NASDAQ OMCL traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $109.84. 174,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.54 and its 200 day moving average is $121.67. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $103.62 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 87.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Omnicell

Several analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.40.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 8.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after buying an additional 92,567 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 65.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 77,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Omnicell by 32.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 119,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after buying an additional 29,591 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 321,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,665,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 364.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

