ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.26

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.26 and last traded at $71.25, with a volume of 429562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.36.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ON. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average is $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82.
In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
