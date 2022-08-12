ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.26

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.26 and last traded at $71.25, with a volume of 429562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ON. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average is $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

