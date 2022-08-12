ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.00 million-$48.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.91 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.51 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON24 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of ONTF remained flat at $10.20 on Friday. 3,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,759. The stock has a market cap of $477.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. ON24 has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $24.11.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 25.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON24 will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $28,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $28,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $385,319.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,027.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,513 shares of company stock valued at $479,222 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of ON24 by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ON24 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ON24 by 229.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ON24 by 9.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ON24 by 4,250.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

