ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.67.
ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.37. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality
ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ONE Group Hospitality (STKS)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.