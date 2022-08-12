ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.37. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 499,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 161,849 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 370.2% during the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 322,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

