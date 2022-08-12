ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$4.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an overweight rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.42.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.48. 18,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.41. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 500.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 20.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

