OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at KeyCorp

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ONEW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.33.
OneWater Marine Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:ONEW traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.02. 803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,417. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $611.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.66.
Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
