OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at KeyCorp

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ONEW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.33.

NASDAQ:ONEW traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.02. 803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,417. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $611.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,472,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,808,000 after buying an additional 37,127 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

