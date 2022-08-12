Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) PT Lowered to C$105.00 at Scotiabank

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$118.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Onex from C$104.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Onex stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.83. The stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640. Onex has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $79.83. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37.

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 70.24% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $158.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

