Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Announces Earnings Results

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTOGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Onto Innovation updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.21-$1.42 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.21-1.42 EPS.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $80.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.33. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $59.95 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.59.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONTO. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 11.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 14.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

