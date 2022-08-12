Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Announces Earnings Results

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Onto Innovation updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.21-$1.42 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.21-1.42 EPS.
Onto Innovation Stock Performance
NYSE:ONTO opened at $80.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.33. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $59.95 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONTO. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.
Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation
Onto Innovation Company Profile
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Onto Innovation (ONTO)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.