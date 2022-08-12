Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.19-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$940.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.33 million. Oportun Financial also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.06 EPS.

Shares of OPRT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.64. 841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,087. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.49. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPRT. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Oportun Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Oportun Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $208,354.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,296.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oportun Financial by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

