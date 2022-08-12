Oppenheimer Cuts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $162.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $172.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.47.

APTV stock opened at $108.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 258.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.10 and a 200-day moving average of $109.17. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,476,166,000 after acquiring an additional 488,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aptiv by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,804,869,000 after acquiring an additional 452,955 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,446,000 after acquiring an additional 225,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,066,000 after acquiring an additional 61,666 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

