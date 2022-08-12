Oppenheimer Increases Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target to $57.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
FOCS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.17.
Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance
NASDAQ FOCS opened at $42.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners
Focus Financial Partners Company Profile
Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.