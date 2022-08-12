Oppenheimer Increases Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target to $57.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FOCS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.17.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $42.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,287,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,098,000 after purchasing an additional 203,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,685,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,413,000 after purchasing an additional 382,989 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

