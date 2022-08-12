Oppenheimer Trims DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Target Price to $65.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.70.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of DOCN opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.00, a P/E/G ratio of 179.33 and a beta of 1.48. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 16.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,253. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,802,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,767,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,388,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after acquiring an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,018,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,104,000 after acquiring an additional 410,211 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.