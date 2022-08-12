Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Increased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,062 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 0.6% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.78. The stock had a trading volume of 168,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,005. The company has a market cap of $209.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.42.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

