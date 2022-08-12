Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Oracle Stock Down 0.5 %

Oracle stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

