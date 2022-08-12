Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

OGEN opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.77.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

