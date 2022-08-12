ORAO Network (ORAO) Price Tops $0.0042

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, ORAO Network has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One ORAO Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ORAO Network has a total market cap of $166,976.03 and $20,099.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014991 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00039049 BTC.
About ORAO Network
ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.
Buying and Selling ORAO Network
