O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,252 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $749.23.

ORLY stock opened at $719.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $655.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $661.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

