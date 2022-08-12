Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004117 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $48.67 million and approximately $385,107.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002194 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014750 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00038972 BTC.
Origin Dollar Coin Profile
Origin Dollar’s total supply is 48,897,920 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com.
Origin Dollar Coin Trading
