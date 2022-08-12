Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004117 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $48.67 million and approximately $385,107.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00038972 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 48,897,920 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com.

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

