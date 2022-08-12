Origin Sport (ORS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $89,247.00

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $89,247.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00061086 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000186 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Origin Sport

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

