Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target Raised to $97.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.25.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $92.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In other news, Director Isaac Angel sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $777,833.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,883.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Isaac Angel sold 9,502 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $777,833.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,883.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doron Blachar sold 1,792 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $149,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at $804,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,161 shares of company stock worth $3,338,965. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

