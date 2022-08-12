Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $23.03 on Monday. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,673,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 357,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after buying an additional 124,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

