Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading 10.9% Higher

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.23. 14,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,231,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OSCR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $972.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $56,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,400.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $97,925.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $56,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,400.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $29,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

(Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Recommended Stories

