OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 901,300 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 1,247,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,013.0 days.
OTP Bank Nyrt. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:OTPBF remained flat at 21.10 during trading hours on Friday. 847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 23.45. OTP Bank Nyrt. has a 1 year low of 20.40 and a 1 year high of 59.14.
About OTP Bank Nyrt.
