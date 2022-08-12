Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Bought by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 8,844.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2,601.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 104.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:PTMC opened at $34.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

