PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) to Issue $0.46 Dividend

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4575 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ PACWP traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.83. 103,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,954. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.
About PacWest Bancorp
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACWP)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.