PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) to Issue $0.46 Dividend

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4575 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PACWP traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.83. 103,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,954. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

