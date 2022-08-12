Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $20.17

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.17, but opened at $20.98. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 854 shares changing hands.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 4.17% of Pagaya Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

