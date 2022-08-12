PAID Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $57,063.00 (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded down 1% against the US dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $57,063.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015052 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

