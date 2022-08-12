Pallapay Reaches Market Cap of $7.79 Million (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Pallapay has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $7.79 million and $40,509.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015001 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00038645 BTC.
About Pallapay
Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com.
Buying and Selling Pallapay
