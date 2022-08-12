Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $605.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.67.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $516.51 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $502.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of -129.78, a P/E/G ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

