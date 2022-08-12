Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 18,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Pan African Resources from GBX 31 ($0.37) to GBX 30 ($0.36) in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Pan African Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Featured Stories

